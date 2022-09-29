ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

The 'Positive Catalyst' Turning This First Solar Analyst Bullish

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read
The 'Positive Catalyst' Turning This First Solar Analyst Bullish

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is “uniquely positioned” to benefit from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to Evercore ISI.

The First Solar Analyst: Sean Morgan upgraded First Solar from In-Line to Outperform while raising the price target from $88 to $150.

The First Solar Takeaways: Among the most immediate effects of the IRA is on U.S. domestic solar panel manufacturing, Morgan said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

“Asia has long dominated the market, and while the large Chinese solar manufacturers remain a competitive threat to First Solar, we view the IRA as a positive catalyst for FSLR to increase domestic production and to perhaps begin to shift the consumption patterns of utility solar module supply in the U.S.,” the analyst said. 

“On the supply side, we expect FSLR could generate ~$0.17/watt of solar PTC benefits, while the utility scale solar market, with its adders for domestic supply and cost offsets to new generation capacity will also be a boon for the lone U.S. domiciled major solar panel manufacturer,” he added.

FSLR Price Action: Shares of First Solar were trading 2.91% lower at $132.22 Thursday morning. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Evercore ISISean MorganAnalyst ColorUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings