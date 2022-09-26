ñol

EXCLUSIVE: What Will It Take For Rumors Of A Global Recession To Go Away? 'Stock Market Movers' Interview

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
September 26, 2022 6:28 PM | 27 seconds read
EXCLUSIVE: What Will It Take For Rumors Of A Global Recession To Go Away? 'Stock Market Movers' Interview

On today's (Sept. 26) episode of "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch speaks to Ann Berry, founder and managing partner at Threadneedle Ventures, to find out what it will take to get the markets rallying again.

Watch the full episode HERE

