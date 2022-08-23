Why This Denny's Analyst Is Turning Bullish

There is an upside to Denny's Corp.’s DENN current expectations for the back half of 2022 and 2023, while the company’s long-term prospects remain intact under new CEO Kelli Valade, according to Wedbush.
The Denny's Analyst: Nick Setyan upgraded the rating for Denny's from Neutral to Outperform, while raising the price target from $10 to $12.50.
The Denny's Thesis: For the third quarter, the company has guided to same-store sales growth of flat to 2%, while mid-quarter checks indicate upside to the consensus estimate of 0.8%,” Setyan said in the upgrade note.
“The primary drivers of near-term SSS growth are management's incremental focus on value, the continued increase in 24/7 units, and the precipitous fall in gas prices,” the analyst mentioned.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
“We increase our Q3 company SSS growth estimate to 2.5% from 2.0%. We increase our franchised Q3 SSS growth estimate to 1.5% from 1.0%,” he added.
“DENN's historical drivers of consistent 10%+ annual EPS and FCF/share growth are unlikely to change under new CEO Kelli Valade,” Setyan wrote. The analyst further mentioned that the Keke's Breakfast Café acquisition was on track for successful integration.
DENN Price Action: Shares of Denny's had climbed by 10.87% to $10.40 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Photo: jejim via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.