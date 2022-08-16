Seagen For Sale? This Acquisition Target Is 'Too Intriguing To Ignore,' RBC Says

The recent pressure on Seagen Inc.’s SGEN stock may offer a nearer-term opportunity, but the biotech's position as an attractive strategic target is “too intriguing to ignore.”
That's according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Gregory Renza who named Merck & Co. Inc. MRK as a fitting buyer.
The Seagen Analyst: Renza upgraded the rating for Seagen from Sector Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target from $179 to $188.
The Seagen Thesis: The Bothell, Washington-based company is a strategic fit for Merck and “in line with sentiment from the past where MRK has established a collaboration and investment in SGEN,” Renza said.
He raised the probability of a strategic outcome occurring from 75% to 95%.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
“The backstop in valuation remains the commercial portfolio, which has been performing well and serves as a base for the long-term term optionality within its broad pipeline,” the analyst wrote. “Strategically, to us, the stars align — and we believe it is worth making a responsible recommendation, especially with the arbitration clarity that arrived on Friday."
RBC isn't the only firm examining whether Seagen should be in play. Earlier this summer, Raymond James mentioned how the company's board of directors may be exploring strategic alternatives, which is corporate parlance that a sale process is being considered.
Seagen co-founder Clay Siegall resigned as CEO in May. The company is currently under the helm of Roger Dansey.
SGEN Price Action: Shares of Seagen had declined by 0.22% to $168.16 at the time of publication Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.