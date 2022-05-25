ñol

Benzinga's Brief On Trending Tickers: Lyft, Toll Brothers, Dick's Sporting Goods And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 10:25 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Wendy's shares jumped on a filing that showed Nelson Peltz is considering a takeover bid.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Wendy’s with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $22.
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares of Lyft dipped 17.3% to close at $16.72 on Tuesday after it was revealed the rideshare company said it would employ a hiring freeze, aligning with competitor Uber, citing economic challenges.

Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani assumes Lyft with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares traded 3% higher during Wednesday’s premarket session after the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 18.6% year-over-year to $3.57 billion, beating Street estimates of $3.28 billion. The board authorized a $500-million share buyback program.

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained Nordstrom with a Hold and raised the price target from $31 to $32.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS shares are trading 11.86% lower Wednesday morning after the company reported that first-quarter revenue decreased 7.5% to $2.7 billion, beating the Street estimate of $2.59 billion. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.47 per share.

Bank of America maintained Dick’s with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $130.

Wendys Co WEN shares jumped 9.4% on Wednesday morning after a regulatory filing showed billionaire Nelson Peltz is considering a potential takeover bid for the company.

Morgan Stanley maintained Wendy’s with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $22.

Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading 2.38% higher Wednesday morning after the company said third-quarter revenue grew 35% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, beating the Street estimate of $5.51 billion. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.65 per share, which beat the estimate of $7.58 per share.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Intuit with a Strong Buy rating and lowered the price target from $720 to $550.

Toll Brothers Inc TOL shares climbed 3.24% Wednesday morning after the company reported quarterly sales of $2.28 billion, beating the Street estimate of $2.06 billion.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained Toll Brothers with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $51 on April 13, 2022.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsRedditwallstreetbetsAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneral