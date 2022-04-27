QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BofA Upgrades Robert Half On Labor Market Momentum

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read

After generating 26.5% sales growth in 2021, Robert Half International Inc RHI appears poised to deliver sales growth of 20% in 2022, according to BofA Securities.

The Robert Half International Analyst: Heather Balsky upgraded the rating for Robert Half International from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $123 to $133.

The Robert Half International Thesis: The company’s contract staffing business, which contributes around 63% of its revenues, is likely to remain strong, given a tight labor market, Balsky said in the upgrade note.

Robert Half International’s strong project pipeline “bodes well” for the Protiviti business, which is estimated to generate about 16% growth in 2022, the analyst added.

Also Read: Twitter Workers In 'Dark' Will Get Opportunity To Get Answers From Elon Musk

“Trends through April and management guidance/commentary indicate RHI’s business and US staffing demand is more robust than we anticipated,” he further wrote.

The analyst raised the earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 by 9% to $6.64 per share and by 12% to $7.30 per share, respectively, citing “higher sales and EBIT margin outlooks.”

RHI Price Action: Shares of Robert Half International had declined by 7.06% to $101.84 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BofA SecuritiesHeather BalskyAnalyst ColorUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings