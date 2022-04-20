Analysts Bump Up Lockheed Martin Price Target Post Q1 Results

- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised the price target for Lockheed Martin Corp LMT to $496 (an upside of 9%) from $486 while maintaining the Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst stated that most of LMT's Q1 beat vs. the firm's model was driven by lower tax/interest, while operations were slightly ahead, including a large positive adjustment at MFC.
- Akers adds that the lack of guidance raise was disappointing given the beat. However, this sets up LMT for what appears to be fairly easy beats/raises later in the year, which along with improving long-term growth prospects, should be enough to keep interest in the stock high in the current uncertain macro backdrop.
- Argus analyst John Eade raised the price target on LMT to $500 from $415 and maintained the Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that the company has consistently delivered positive surprises in recent years, irrespective of defense spending and who occupies the White House.
- Eade lauds the company's focus on international revenue diversification and expects the ongoing geopolitical tension to aid Lockheed Martin's sales and earnings going forward.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $454.45 on the last check Wednesday.
