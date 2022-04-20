QQQ
Read Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bearish On Volta

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 6:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Volta Inc VLTA to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $2, down from $3, implying a 26.34% downside.
  • Delany cautioned that macroeconomic, margin, and balance sheet risk factors could weigh on the company.
  • As the increased risk of a recession leads to reduced advertising spending, Volta may find it difficult to cope as a major chunk of its revenue depends on advertising at EV charging stations.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $2.67 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksDowngradesPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst Ratings