Deutsche Bank Sees Netflix In Line With 2.5M Subscriber Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained his Q1 global subscriber estimate, in line with Netflix Inc's NFLX 2.5 million guidance amid cutthroat competition and Covid resurgence.
  • He saw net adds inching closer to 3.5 million when not accounting for Russia's 1 million base adjustment. 
  • Also Read: Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
  • Kraft's analysis of Sensor Tower data shows mobile device app downloads to be nearly flat on year and down 6% on quarter, reflecting a continued decline in gross adds both annually and sequentially.
  • The decline usually comes with a decrease in net adds.
  • He kept a Hold rating on Netflix shares.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.52% at $339.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech