Deutsche Bank Sees Netflix In Line With 2.5M Subscriber Guidance

by

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained his Q1 global subscriber estimate, in line with Netflix Inc's NFLX 2.5 million guidance amid cutthroat competition and Covid resurgence.

analyst Bryan Kraft maintained his Q1 global subscriber estimate, in line with 2.5 million guidance amid cutthroat competition and Covid resurgence. He saw net adds inching closer to 3.5 million when not accounting for Russia's 1 million base adjustment.

Also Read: Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals

Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals Kraft's analysis of Sensor Tower data shows mobile device app downloads to be nearly flat on year and down 6% on quarter, reflecting a continued decline in gross adds both annually and sequentially.

The decline usually comes with a decrease in net adds.

He kept a Hold rating on Netflix shares.

Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.52% at $339.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.