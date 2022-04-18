Deutsche Bank Sees Netflix In Line With 2.5M Subscriber Guidance

- Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained his Q1 global subscriber estimate, in line with Netflix Inc's NFLX 2.5 million guidance amid cutthroat competition and Covid resurgence.
- He saw net adds inching closer to 3.5 million when not accounting for Russia's 1 million base adjustment.
- Also Read: Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
- Kraft's analysis of Sensor Tower data shows mobile device app downloads to be nearly flat on year and down 6% on quarter, reflecting a continued decline in gross adds both annually and sequentially.
- The decline usually comes with a decrease in net adds.
- He kept a Hold rating on Netflix shares.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.52% at $339.35 on the last check Monday.
