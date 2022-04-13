Read Why Stifel Downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products

by

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN to Hold from Buy with a reduced price target of $31, down from $33, implying an 8.7% upside.

Astrachan expects volumes to worsen as the company has already implemented four rounds of price hikes since 2020.

Price Action: REYN shares are trading lower by 3.13% at $28.52 on the last check Wednesday.

