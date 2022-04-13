QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Stifel Downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2022 1:36 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN to Hold from Buy with a reduced price target of $31, down from $33, implying an 8.7% upside.
  • The analyst has reduced 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates below consensus, reflecting gross margin pressure from higher input costs.
  • Astrachan expects volumes to worsen as the company has already implemented four rounds of price hikes since 2020.
  • Price Action: REYN shares are trading lower by 3.13% at $28.52 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings