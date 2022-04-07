QQQ
Analysts Bump Up Costco Price Target Post March Sales Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 1:03 PM | 1 min read
  • Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli raised the price target on Costco Wholesale Corp COST to $634 from $603 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Ciccarelli expects rising gas prices to generate higher total sales, as high prices will likely lead to more warehouse visits and membership signups, driving incremental upside potential.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai increased the price target on Costco to $527 from $491 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Katai noted March was a strong month for the retailer.
  • Also SeeCostco's March Sales Results
  • Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine raised the price target to $645 from $605 and retained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 7% upside.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh boosted the price target to $645 from $620 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target to $627 from $561 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 4% upside.
  • Price Action: COST shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $602.08 on the last check Thursday.

