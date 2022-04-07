Analysts Bump Up Costco Price Target Post March Sales Results

by

analyst Scot Ciccarelli raised the price target on to $634 from $603 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Ciccarelli expects rising gas prices to generate higher total sales, as high prices will likely lead to more warehouse visits and membership signups, driving incremental upside potential.

analyst Krisztina Katai increased the price target on Costco to $527 from $491 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares. Katai noted March was a strong month for the retailer.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine raised the price target to $645 from $605 and retained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 7% upside.

analyst Laura Champine raised the price target to $645 from $605 and retained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 7% upside. Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh boosted the price target to $645 from $620 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.

analyst Rupesh Parikh boosted the price target to $645 from $620 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Goldman Sachs raised the price target to $627 from $561 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 4% upside.

raised the price target to $627 from $561 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 4% upside. Price Action: COST shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $602.08 on the last check Thursday.

