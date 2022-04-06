Deutsche Bank Cuts AMD Price Target By 11%

by

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore lowered the price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD to $125 from $140 and kept a Hold rating on the shares. The price target implied an upside of 17%.

Pensando offers a fully-programmable, high-performance packet processor and software stack already in use across cloud and enterprise customers.

The analyst notes such an offering will augment AMD's ability to deliver the performance and capabilities required for optimized workloads across the data center.

KeyBanc also hailed the deal.

also hailed the deal. Price Action: AMD shares closed lower by 3.36% at $106.82 on Tuesday.

