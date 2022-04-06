QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Deutsche Bank Cuts AMD Price Target By 11%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore lowered the price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD to $125 from $140 and kept a Hold rating on the shares. The price target implied an upside of 17%.
  • The re-rating followed AMD's acquisition of Pensando for $1.9 billion. 
  • Pensando offers a fully-programmable, high-performance packet processor and software stack already in use across cloud and enterprise customers. 
  • The analyst notes such an offering will augment AMD's ability to deliver the performance and capabilities required for optimized workloads across the data center.
  • KeyBanc also hailed the deal.
  • Price Action: AMD shares closed lower by 3.36% at $106.82 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech