UBS Remains Bullish On This Social Media Giant - Read Why

- UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley raised the price target on Meta Platforms Inc FB to $300 from $280 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 29.4%.
- The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war is more than offset by the company's lower operating expense estimates.
- While consensus earnings will move down in the "preview season," this is already expected by investors.
- Meta's Instagram Newsfeed changes, improving Reels content, and algo can drive better engagement that he anticipates monetizing later in 2022 and in 2023.
- Stifel also previously expressed its bullishness in Meta for the same reasons.
- Benchmark expressed its concerns regarding Apple Inc's AAPL privacy changes and the metaverse.
- Several Meta employees saddled with underwater stock options looked to depart following its plunging stock prices.
- Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.88% at $231.84 on Tuesday.
