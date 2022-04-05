QQQ
Stifel Is Bullish On This Outdoor Living Products Provider - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 8:17 AM | 25 seconds read
  • Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter initiated coverage of Pool Corporation POOL with a Buy rating and $485 price target, implying a 12.6% upside.
  • The analyst notes that the category's resiliency is underappreciated given the indicators suggesting continued strength.
  • Carter estimates a 12.9% compound annual revenue growth rate for FY21-FY23.
  • RelatedPool Corp's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates
  • Price Action: POOL shares closed higher by 1.34% at $430.74 on Monday.

