Stifel Is Bullish On This Outdoor Living Products Provider - Read Why

- Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter initiated coverage of Pool Corporation POOL with a Buy rating and $485 price target, implying a 12.6% upside.
- The analyst notes that the category's resiliency is underappreciated given the indicators suggesting continued strength.
- Carter estimates a 12.9% compound annual revenue growth rate for FY21-FY23.
- Price Action: POOL shares closed higher by 1.34% at $430.74 on Monday.
