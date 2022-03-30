DA Davidson Is Bullish On Clean Harbors, Sees Notable Upside

by

Clean Harbors Inc CLH coverage was initiated with a Buy and a price target of $130 (an upside of 17%) by DA Davidson analyst Zane Karimi.

The analyst is optimistic about CLH's ability to leverage its market leadership positions in environmental and industrial services and its oil re-refining and oil recycling businesses.

Price Action: CLH shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $111.11 on Wednesday's last check.

