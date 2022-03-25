Evercore Lists Amazon's USPs - Shipping Elasticity, Brand Advertising, Grocery Delivery, Cheap Valuation
- Analysts led by Mark Mahaney at Evercore ISI reiterated their Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a target price on the stock of $4,300, implying more than 30% upside.
- Amazon remains the investment bank advisory group's top mega-cap long holding. Mahaney and his team highlight four underappreciated elements of the company.
- Firstly, Amazon's recent investment in its distribution capacity drove greater consumer demand, also known as "shipping elasticity." Mahaney sees the potential for upside to the Street's Amazon Retail Revenue estimates.
- Secondly, the market undervalued Amazon's opportunity in brand advertising free of privacy-related advertising headwinds. Amazon reported $31.2 billion in ad sales in 2021, scoring 32% growth Y/Y, beating Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube. Merchants can advertise their products in Amazon platform search results. Amazon's new brand advertising initiatives with the NFL and IMDb can benefit ad sales growth.
- Thirdly, Amazon's push into the grocery delivery market for online retail was highly attractive. Its new Amazon Fresh stores and their "walkout" technology "could well be a grocery story game-changer."
- Fourthly, it was just how cheap the shares are, statistically.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.22% at $3,280.19 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
