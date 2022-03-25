 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evercore Lists Amazon's USPs - Shipping Elasticity, Brand Advertising, Grocery Delivery, Cheap Valuation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Evercore Lists Amazon's USPs - Shipping Elasticity, Brand Advertising, Grocery Delivery, Cheap Valuation
  • Analysts led by Mark Mahaney at Evercore ISI reiterated their Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a target price on the stock of $4,300, implying more than 30% upside. 
  • Amazon remains the investment bank advisory group's top mega-cap long holding. Mahaney and his team highlight four underappreciated elements of the company.
  • Firstly, Amazon's recent investment in its distribution capacity drove greater consumer demand, also known as "shipping elasticity." Mahaney sees the potential for upside to the Street's Amazon Retail Revenue estimates.
  • Secondly, the market undervalued Amazon's opportunity in brand advertising free of privacy-related advertising headwinds. Amazon reported $31.2 billion in ad sales in 2021, scoring 32% growth Y/Y, beating Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube. Merchants can advertise their products in Amazon platform search resultsAmazon's new brand advertising initiatives with the NFL and IMDb can benefit ad sales growth.
  • Thirdly, Amazon's push into the grocery delivery market for online retail was highly attractive. Its new Amazon Fresh stores and their "walkout" technology "could well be a grocery story game-changer."
  • Fourthly, it was just how cheap the shares are, statistically.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.22% at $3,280.19 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Why Amazon Stock Looks Set To Skyrocket Back To All-Time Highs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'
Alphabet's Drone Division Roped In New CFO: Bloomberg
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Amazon, Wynn Resorts And This Dividend Play
After US, Big Tech Sees More Trouble From EU: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com