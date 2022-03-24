Credit Suisse Bumps Up Liberty Global's Price Target By 35%

by

Credit Suisse analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded Liberty Global PLC LBTYA to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26.

analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26. The price target implies an upside of 35%.

Sanchez-Lecaroz sees upside from Liberty's fiber and other monetizations.

Sanchez-Lecaroz considers Liberty Global as the best way for investors to attain exposure to fiber challenger business models following the Virgin Media O2 (legally VMED O2 UK Limited) joint venture to expand its footprint from 50% to 75%.

In 2020, Liberty Global and Telefonica SA TEF forged the JV by merging their respective Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses.

forged the JV by merging their respective Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses. Price Action: LBTYA shares traded higher by 2.65% at $25.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.