Here's Why KeyBanc Upgraded T-Mobile US
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:30am   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUSto Overweight from Sector Weight with a $155 price target. The price target implied an upside of 23%.
  • Also Read: Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In T-Mobile US Post Q4
  • The stock alleviated most of the analyst's concerns since his August downgrade. 
  • He sees a best-in-class 5G network, margin expansion, and material-free cash flow generation. 
  • Nispel sees a positive near-term risk/reward greater than 2-to-1 risk/reward in his bull case.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares traded higher by 0.36% at $126.14 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for TMUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

