Here's Why KeyBanc Upgraded T-Mobile US
- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $155 price target. The price target implied an upside of 23%.
- The stock alleviated most of the analyst's concerns since his August downgrade.
- He sees a best-in-class 5G network, margin expansion, and material-free cash flow generation.
- Nispel sees a positive near-term risk/reward greater than 2-to-1 risk/reward in his bull case.
- Price Action: TMUS shares traded higher by 0.36% at $126.14 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for TMUS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
