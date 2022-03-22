 Skip to main content

Here's Why BTIG Is Bullish On Datadog
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Here's Why BTIG Is Bullish On Datadog
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell initiated coverage of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOGwith a Buy rating and $175 price target (24.9% upside). 
  • Powell saw the observability market benefiting over the next few years as companies increasingly invest in digital transformation initiatives.
  • Powell saw Datadog "winning across multiple product categories." 
  • Powell's checks indicate Datadog as the most innovative company in this space with real expansion potential in new markets, most notably, security. 
  • The cloud-native company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $326.2 million, up 84% year-on-year beating the consensus of $291.5 million.
  • Datadog saw Q1 FY22 revenue of $334 million - $339 million, above the consensus of $306.6 million. Datadog saw FY22 revenue of $1.51 billion - $1.53 billion above the consensus of $1.41 billion.
  • Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 0.61% at $140.99 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsReiteratesBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

