Benchmark Remains Cautious On Netflix - Read Why

- Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan reiterated his Hold rating on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).
- Harrigan remains cautious on the stock citing elevated global streaming competition and possible overseas member growth fallout from geopolitical uncertainty, even excluding de minimis direct effect from exiting Russia.
- Netflix's step toward limiting password sharing is a sign of weaker growth trends.
- Netflix recently tested a new feature requiring subscribers to pay while sharing their passwords with people beyond their household.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 2.65% at $381.25 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
