Oppenheimer Upgrades This Rural Lifestyle Retailer
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) to Outperform from Perform with a $270 price target, implying a 16.1% upside.
- The analyst notes Tractor Supply's model strengthened through the COVID-19 crisis.
- Nagel specifies that macro tailwinds like soaring fuel prices and demographic shifts as the reasons for the upgrade.
- Also Read: Tractor Supply Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates; Issues Upbeat FY22 Guidance
- Price Action: TSCO shares closed higher by 2.41% at $232.60 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TSCO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General