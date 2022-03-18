 Skip to main content

Oppenheimer Upgrades This Rural Lifestyle Retailer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 8:55am   Comments
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCOto Outperform from Perform with a $270 price target, implying a 16.1% upside.
  • The analyst notes Tractor Supply's model strengthened through the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Nagel specifies that macro tailwinds like soaring fuel prices and demographic shifts as the reasons for the upgrade.
  • Also ReadTractor Supply Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates; Issues Upbeat FY22 Guidance
  • Price Action: TSCO shares closed higher by 2.41% at $232.60 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

