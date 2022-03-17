Jefferies Sees Potential In Microsoft's Power Platform
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill notes Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) emerging Power Platform has "an outsized impact via a halo effect" on the entire Microsoft suite.
- Thill describes the Power Platform as "a multi-billion dollar growth pillar" and the company's "next growth engine."
- He sees the Power Platform's long-term user opportunity at one billion-plus from under 20 million users.
- Related Content: Why This Microsoft Analyst Says The Tech Stock Is A Buy Now, Read Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Microsoft
- Thill reiterated a Buy rating and $400 price target on Microsoft (36% upside).
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 2.52% at $294.39 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech