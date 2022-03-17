 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Sees Potential In Microsoft's Power Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:40am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Sees Potential In Microsoft's Power Platform

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Donald Trump Lashes Out At Media Companies For Dropping OAN News: Here's The Latest
Stock Wars: Expedia Group Vs. Travelzoo
Ethereum-Focused Blockchain Startup Raises $450M With Backing From Microsoft: How Does It Plan To Spend It?
Wen Token? Metamask Users Could Get Rewarded Soon With New Funding, DAO Launch
Markets Rise Following Drop In Oil Prices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com