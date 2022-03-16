Apple May Not Launch New Products With Mini-LED Displays This Year, Says Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may not launch new products with the new mini-LED screen this year, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted.

What Happened: Kuo had said last week that Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns.

Kuo’s comments suggest Apple may launch only updated versions of its existing mini-LED products such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year and not new products with mini-LED displays.

The analyst doesn't expect the 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display or a mini-LED version of the Studio Display to be launched this year.

Kuo had earlier predicted that Apple might introduce a mini-LED version of the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022, as per a report by AppleInsider in July last year.

Apple's existing products with mini-LED displays include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the high-end MacBook Pro models.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.9% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $159.59, but lost almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $159.28.

