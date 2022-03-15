 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Cuts 3M's Price Target By 13%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Cuts 3M's Price Target By 13%
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMMprice target has been lowered to $161 (an upside of 12.2%) from $186 by Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander.
  • The analyst reduced his 2022 and 2023 estimates citing end-market headwinds and cost inflation due to the recent increase in oil and metal prices.
  • Alexander maintained his Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted 3M is likely to implement more aggressive price increases this summer. He also warned that there could be more negative effects if customers find options to trade down.
  • Price Action: MMM shares closed higher by 1.77% at $143.45 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for MMM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsSell
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMM)

Looking Into 3M Company's Recent Short Interest
How Is The Market Feeling About 3M Company?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com