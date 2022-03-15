Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Food Processing Company
- Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to Sell from Neutral with a $44 price target, implying a 12.07% downside.
- Samuelson warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might become one of the most disruptive events across the food and agricultural supply chain.
- The analyst expects material fertilizer supply shocks across nutrients.
- Samuelson views these factors working negatively for Hormel.
- Price Action: HRL shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $48.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for HRL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Argus Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
