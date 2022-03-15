 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Food Processing Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:04am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRLto Sell from Neutral with a $44 price target, implying a 12.07% downside.
  • Samuelson warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might become one of the most disruptive events across the food and agricultural supply chain.
  • The analyst expects material fertilizer supply shocks across nutrients.
  • Samuelson views these factors working negatively for Hormel.
  • Price Action: HRL shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $48.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for HRL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HRL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

