BofA Cuts Price Target On This Social Media Giant By 12%
- BofA analyst Justin Post lowered Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) price target to $290, down from $330, but reiterated a Buy. The price target implies an upside of 54%.
- Post noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have a "modest impact" on advertising sales of the Facebook parent.
- Meta's advertising had 1.5% exposure to Russian advertisers. Meta saw "softness" in Western Europe due to Russia's invasion.
- Meta previously restricted its services in Russia, followed by relaxing its content moderation policy, irking Russia.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.39% at $188.34 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
