Barclays Bumps Up Price Target On This Beauty Company By 6%
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the price target on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to $469 from $440 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, implying a 27% upside.
- Ulta Beauty displayed the strength of the beauty category despite a shaky consumer backdrop.
- Price Action: ULTA shares are trading lower by 0.3% at $367.39 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for ULTA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
