Barclays More Than Halves Rivian Automotive's Price Target - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 10:01am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered the price target Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) to $47 (15% upside) from $115 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares heading into the company's earnings. The analyst saw a 10.77% upside for the company.
  • Johnson noted Rivian recently indicated it would honor original pricing on pre-existing orders despite costs for components and materials having risen "considerably" since the company originally set its pricing structure.
  • The analyst believes the planned price increase was baked into investor expectations and the rollback of price increase leads him to cut selling price and margin assumptions through 2023.
  • Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 0.99% at $42.01 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

