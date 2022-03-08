 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Stifel Sees 28% Upside In This Online Fashion Retailer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Read Why Stifel Sees 28% Upside In This Online Fashion Retailer
  • Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiated coverage of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLVwith a Buy rating and $51 price target, implying a 27.8% upside.
  • Duffy noted Revolve is leveraging social media engagement, data-driven merchandising, and a capital-light business model to lead a "generational shift of fashion consumption "and gain share in the $2.37 trillion global apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty market.
  • The analyst sees Revolve as the choice of a new generation as legacy fashion retailers struggle to engage younger customers and transition to a profitable e-commerce model.
  • Duffy expects multiple years of 20% or better revenue growth and expanding margins for the company.
  • Price Action: RVLV shares closed lower by 9.32% at $39.90 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for RVLV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RVLV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RVLV)

Expert Ratings For Revolve Gr
Recap: Revolve Gr Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GILDRBC CapitalMaintains77.0
CHKRBC CapitalMaintains98.0
LNGRBC CapitalMaintains151.0
CQPRBC CapitalMaintains52.0
NDAQRosenblattMaintains200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com