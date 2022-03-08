Read Why Stifel Sees 28% Upside In This Online Fashion Retailer
- Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiated coverage of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) with a Buy rating and $51 price target, implying a 27.8% upside.
- Duffy noted Revolve is leveraging social media engagement, data-driven merchandising, and a capital-light business model to lead a "generational shift of fashion consumption "and gain share in the $2.37 trillion global apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty market.
- The analyst sees Revolve as the choice of a new generation as legacy fashion retailers struggle to engage younger customers and transition to a profitable e-commerce model.
- Duffy expects multiple years of 20% or better revenue growth and expanding margins for the company.
- Price Action: RVLV shares closed lower by 9.32% at $39.90 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for RVLV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
