Analysts Slice Down This Pizza Chain's Price Targets
- Analysts lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) following the company's Q4 results.
- Citi analyst Sergio Matsumoto lowered the price target to $480 (18% upside) from $540 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- The analyst cited forecast decreases and market conditions for the reduced price target.
- Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein lowered the price target to $410 from $495 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Bernstein said the company's Q4 "disappointed top to bottom" and noted comp and unit growth headwinds will prevail near term, along with outsized inflation.
- Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump lowered the price target to $535 from $608 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- Baird analyst David Tarantino lowered the price target to $480 from $520 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza to $440 (8% upside) from $468 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
- BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik lowered the price target to $450 from $480 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted his concerns were re-affirmed, as the company's "return to normal" created an uncertain outlook, while the current operating environment of greater exposure to labor shortages presents particular challenges.
- Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman downgraded Domino's Pizza to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $475 (17% upside), down from $570.
- RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained Domino's Pizza with an Outperform and reduced the price target from $550 to $525 (29% upside).
- Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort maintained a Neutral and cut the price target from $480 to $445 (9% upside).
- Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Equal-Weight and reduced the price target from $535 to $460 (13% upside).
- Stephens & Co. analyst James Rutherford upgraded from Underweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $500 to $425 (5% upside).
- Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 3.98% at $406.42 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DPZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
