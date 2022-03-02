Analysts Remain Bullish On Cardlytics Post Q4 Results
- Analysts reiterated a Buy on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) post Q4 results.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer lowered the firm's price target on Cardlytics from $100 to $70 (15% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The analyst notes quarterly results were strong despite lingering concerns over the supply chain, labor shortages, and omicron issues faced in the quarter.
- That said, management is leaning into the opportunity with direct investments into sales talent, engineering, and retention. The result is further delays in profitability, Kreyer notes.
- Despite an outlook for substantially higher revenue this year, he adds that EBITDA losses will exceed last year to afford these investments.
- Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained Cardlytics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $85 (39% upside).
- Price Action: CDLX shares traded higher by 13.75% at $61.14 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CDLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
