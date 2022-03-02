 Skip to main content

Analysts Remain Bullish On Cardlytics Post Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
  • Analysts reiterated a Buy on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLXpost Q4 results.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer lowered the firm's price target on Cardlytics from $100 to $70 (15% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • The analyst notes quarterly results were strong despite lingering concerns over the supply chain, labor shortages, and omicron issues faced in the quarter. 
  • That said, management is leaning into the opportunity with direct investments into sales talent, engineering, and retention. The result is further delays in profitability, Kreyer notes.
  • Despite an outlook for substantially higher revenue this year, he adds that EBITDA losses will exceed last year to afford these investments.
  • Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained Cardlytics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $85 (39% upside).
  • Price Action: CDLX shares traded higher by 13.75% at $61.14 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CDLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIDSNeedhamMaintains65.0
IPGPNeedhamDowngrades
ASNDWedbushMaintains117.0
WDCStifelMaintains80.0
FDXJP MorganMaintains297.0
