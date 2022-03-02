Atlantic Equities Downgrades This Household Products Manufacturer- Read Why
- Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD) to Neutral from Overweight with an $80 price target, implying a 17.44% downside.
- Lewis noted as demand conditions begin to normalize, the company faces "an inevitable slowing of growth," which is likely to be exacerbated by its recent pricing actions.
- Cost pressures will remain elevated across the supply chain, and Church & Dwight will see its returns decline as it steps up investment to bring production of key products in-house, the analyst added.
- Price Action: CHD shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $96.14 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CHD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Atlantic Equities
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
