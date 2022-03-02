 Skip to main content

Atlantic Equities Downgrades This Household Products Manufacturer- Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:00am   Comments
  • Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHDto Neutral from Overweight with an $80 price target, implying a 17.44% downside.
  • Lewis noted as demand conditions begin to normalize, the company faces "an inevitable slowing of growth," which is likely to be exacerbated by its recent pricing actions.
  • Cost pressures will remain elevated across the supply chain, and Church & Dwight will see its returns decline as it steps up investment to bring production of key products in-house, the analyst added.
  • Price Action: CHD shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $96.14 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CHD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Feb 2022Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

