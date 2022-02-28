Here's Why BMO Capital Upgraded Block
- BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $159.
- Following a 70% de-rating of the shares over the past 12 months, the analyst expects Block to re-rate to a 60-times price-to-earnings ratio based on 2023 estimates given its 32% organic revenue growth potential.
- Fotheringham also expects Block will "surprise positively" on growth and earnings.
- Fotheringham's model is more bullish than consensus due to out-year forecasts for a "softer landing" for Cash App and Afterpay accretion revenue growth and earnings.
- The analyst highlights the company's investor day on May 18 as a potential positive catalyst.
- Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 1.98% at $117.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
