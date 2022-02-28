 Skip to main content

Here's Why BMO Capital Upgraded Block
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:55am   Comments
  • BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Block Inc (NYSE: SQto Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $159. 
  • Following a 70% de-rating of the shares over the past 12 months, the analyst expects Block to re-rate to a 60-times price-to-earnings ratio based on 2023 estimates given its 32% organic revenue growth potential. 
  • Fotheringham also expects Block will "surprise positively" on growth and earnings. 
  • Fotheringham's model is more bullish than consensus due to out-year forecasts for a "softer landing" for Cash App and Afterpay accretion revenue growth and earnings. 
  • The analyst highlights the company's investor day on May 18 as a potential positive catalyst.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 1.98% at $117.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy

