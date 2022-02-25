 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To DISH Network's Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
  • Analysts remained optimistic on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHpost Q4 results.
  • JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded DISH Network from Underweight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $42 to $40 (22.8% upside).
  • Cusick noted that many of the concerns after the firm downgraded the stock last summer "have played out." 
  • These include higher spending on the spectrum, having a hard time getting the 5G network up and running, and needing more money.
  • Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained DISH Network with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $52 to $49 (50.4% upside).
  • Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak lowered the price target from $65 to $50 (53.5% upside) and kept a Buy. 
  • The company reported "mildly worse than expected" Q4 subscriber losses on the temporary loss of crucial broadcast content and a $5 November price hike, moderately lower than expected EBITDA and in-line free cash flow results. 
  • DISH Network management continues to do a "masterful job" at managing the decline in the satellite TV and Boost businesses as the company pivots "to what appears to be a potentially massive 5G opportunity," says the analyst.
  • Truist analyst Greg Miller lowered the price target from $40 to $32 and kept a Hold. 
  • The company's Q4 results highlighted the continued decline in its core DBS business and a decline in the acquired wireless customer base from Sprint/T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).
  • It is becoming increasingly clear that DISH Network will deliver upon its commitments to the FCC and DOJ to cover more than 70% of the population with its new O-RAN network. Still, it is less apparent when the lower cost structure of the network could overcome the headwind of being a sub-scale provider in the industry, Miller adds.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 10.6% at $32.58 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for DISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightOverweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DISH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
