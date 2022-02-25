Read How Analysts Reacted To DISH Network's Q4 Results
- Analysts remained optimistic on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) post Q4 results.
- JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded DISH Network from Underweight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $42 to $40 (22.8% upside).
- Cusick noted that many of the concerns after the firm downgraded the stock last summer "have played out."
- These include higher spending on the spectrum, having a hard time getting the 5G network up and running, and needing more money.
- Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained DISH Network with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $52 to $49 (50.4% upside).
- Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak lowered the price target from $65 to $50 (53.5% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The company reported "mildly worse than expected" Q4 subscriber losses on the temporary loss of crucial broadcast content and a $5 November price hike, moderately lower than expected EBITDA and in-line free cash flow results.
- DISH Network management continues to do a "masterful job" at managing the decline in the satellite TV and Boost businesses as the company pivots "to what appears to be a potentially massive 5G opportunity," says the analyst.
- Truist analyst Greg Miller lowered the price target from $40 to $32 and kept a Hold.
- The company's Q4 results highlighted the continued decline in its core DBS business and a decline in the acquired wireless customer base from Sprint/T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).
- It is becoming increasingly clear that DISH Network will deliver upon its commitments to the FCC and DOJ to cover more than 70% of the population with its new O-RAN network. Still, it is less apparent when the lower cost structure of the network could overcome the headwind of being a sub-scale provider in the industry, Miller adds.
- Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 10.6% at $32.58 on the last check Friday.
