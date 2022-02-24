Here's Why Citi Is Bullish On This Chipmaker
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely reiterated the Buy rating and $120 price target on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU). The price target implies an upside of 39%.
- Danely noted that dynamic random access memory pricing could be higher in the second half of the year.
- Danely added that PC demand remains "solid," though some data center customers have held off on ordering DRAM due to "healthy levels" of inventory.
- Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 1.4% at $86.09 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|New Street Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
