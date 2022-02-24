 Skip to main content

Here's Why Citi Is Bullish On This Chipmaker
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely reiterated the Buy rating and $120 price target on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU). The price target implies an upside of 39%.
  • Danely noted that dynamic random access memory pricing could be higher in the second half of the year.
  • Danely added that PC demand remains "solid," though some data center customers have held off on ordering DRAM due to "healthy levels" of inventory.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 1.4% at $86.09 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022New Street ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

