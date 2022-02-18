Analysts Cut BJ's Restaurants Price Target Post Q4 Results
- Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein lowered the price target on BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) to $25 from $31 (23.6% downside) and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
- The company's Q4 came in short of expectations, with the primary culprit inflation and the December omicron impact.
- The analyst remains cautious, saying BJ's earnings visibility is limited.
- Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained BJ's Restaurants with a Neutral and reduced the price target from $34 to $33 (1% upside).
- Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan lowered the price target on BJ's Restaurants to $45 from $52 (37.5% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The company reported Q4 sales of $291.3 million, missing the consensus of $298.19 million.
- Price Action: BJRI shares are trading lower by 5.26% at $31.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BJRI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for BJRI
