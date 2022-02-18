 Skip to main content

Analysts Cut BJ's Restaurants Price Target Post Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein lowered the price target on BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) to $25 from $31 (23.6% downside) and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • The company's Q4 came in short of expectations, with the primary culprit inflation and the December omicron impact.
  • The analyst remains cautious, saying BJ's earnings visibility is limited.
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained BJ's Restaurants with a Neutral and reduced the price target from $34 to $33 (1% upside).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan lowered the price target on BJ's Restaurants to $45 from $52 (37.5% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The company reported Q4 sales of $291.3 million, missing the consensus of $298.19 million.
  • Price Action: BJRI shares are trading lower by 5.26% at $31.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BJRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
