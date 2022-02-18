 Skip to main content

Here's Why Cognex Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 6:59am   Comments
Here's Why Cognex Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
  • JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung upgraded Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of $68, down from $80, post the Q4 beat. The price target implies an upside of 10.3%.
  • Cognex's Q4 FY21 revenue of $244.1 million beat the consensus of $222.96 million. EPS of $0.30 beat the consensus of $0.22.
  • Cognex sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $265 million - $285 million, above the consensus of $249.9 million.
  • See: Cognex's Q4 Earnings
  • The valuation multiple on enterprise value to EBITDA basis has come down 13 turns since the company posted Q3 results, creating a more balanced risk/reward, Chung notes. 
  • However, he believes Cognex's visibility remains limited "in this mostly book and ship business, making it extremely difficult to model longer-term estimates."
  • Price Action: CGNX shares traded higher by 13.5% at $69.99 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for CGNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Jan 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform

