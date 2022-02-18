Here's Why Cognex Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
- JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung upgraded Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of $68, down from $80, post the Q4 beat. The price target implies an upside of 10.3%.
- Cognex's Q4 FY21 revenue of $244.1 million beat the consensus of $222.96 million. EPS of $0.30 beat the consensus of $0.22.
- Cognex sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $265 million - $285 million, above the consensus of $249.9 million.
- The valuation multiple on enterprise value to EBITDA basis has come down 13 turns since the company posted Q3 results, creating a more balanced risk/reward, Chung notes.
- However, he believes Cognex's visibility remains limited "in this mostly book and ship business, making it extremely difficult to model longer-term estimates."
- Price Action: CGNX shares traded higher by 13.5% at $69.99 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for CGNX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
