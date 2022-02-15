 Skip to main content

Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Apple - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Apple - Read Why
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm's price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $210 from $198 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
  • The re-rating follows its recently reported "record" Q1 results. 
  • Related Content: Apple Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: What Investors Need To Know
  • He believes further upside in the shares exists given strong product demand, new product introductions, and accelerating services revenue.
  • Feinseth noted that his target represents a potential return of close to 25% from current levels.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.66% at $171.67 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

