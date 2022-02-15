Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Apple - Read Why
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm's price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $210 from $198 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
- The re-rating follows its recently reported "record" Q1 results.
- He believes further upside in the shares exists given strong product demand, new product introductions, and accelerating services revenue.
- Feinseth noted that his target represents a potential return of close to 25% from current levels.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.66% at $171.67 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
