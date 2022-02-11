Will Bitcoin Move Above Yearly Open And Ethereum Break Through Resistance? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded lower as of Thursday evening following the release of U.S. January inflation data, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van De Poppe said that “nothing was clear” until Bitcoin — which traded volatile on Thursday — breached the $46,000 level.

Very volatile day for #Bitcoin as we've seen 5%+ moves within the day itself. I'm still seeing the same chart, higher timeframes. Nothing clear until we crack $46K and/or this block. If we do reclaim that level, the party goes on. Until then -> caution. pic.twitter.com/ctwXabyZfX — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 10, 2022

He added that Ethereum’s chart is similar to Bitcoin’s and it could rise to a new all-time high if it broke through resistance at a weekly order block.

The #Ethereum chart is a copy/paste of #Bitcoin. Weekly order block into resistance here and a rejection is happening. If the market breaks through the block = new ATH time. Until then -> caution. pic.twitter.com/8sVUr196Mk — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 11, 2022

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett noted the inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar index (DXY) on his YouTube channel, saying that the dollar index has to weaken for the cryptocurrencies to strengthen.

Bitcoin’s close above the key resistance area of $45,000 to $46,000 will enable it to move higher towards the $50,000-$53,000 range. He added that the yearly open at $46200 will be a critical level for Bitcoin to take out.

Bennett also said Ethereum needs to clear the $3,200 range on a daily closing basis to flip it to support and move higher towards $3,600.

Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said he feels Bitcoin will make a low in the mid-$30,000 range after initially rising to the $48,000 to $52,000 range.

I still think we do need a reset but I think it's going to look different than what we saw back in June/July. I think we likely go up to like 48-52k or something, come down and make a low (mid 30ks) and then see what happens after that. — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) February 10, 2022

Another pseudonymous analyst Credible Crypto said that Bitcoin is seeing a correction as expected after putting in a local higher high in the $45,000 to $47,000 range.

We wicked into the 45-47k region putting in a local higher high and now look to be correcting as expected. Not sure how deep this pushes but anything down to 38-39k would be fine imo. $BTC https://t.co/H1UrZew1pF pic.twitter.com/MkOjSGxmit — Credible Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) February 11, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 1.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43,319.56 at press time. Ethereum is down 3.1% during the period to $3,091.97.

