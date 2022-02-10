Here's Why Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Facebook Parent Meta
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Strong Buy rating and $466 price target on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB). The price target implies an upside of 100%.
- Near-term headwinds create a significant long-term buying opportunity, Feinseth said.
- Meta pressed the reset button during its Q4 conference call, warning of a user growth slowdown and lowering revenue projections while also continuing to ramp up Metaverse spending, Feinseth says, noting that past similar experiences have been a buying opportunity.
- The analyst believes further upside in the shares exists.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.09% at $231.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|KGI Securities
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
