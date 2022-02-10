 Skip to main content

Here's Why Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Facebook Parent Meta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 5:52am   Comments
Here's Why Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Facebook Parent Meta
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Strong Buy rating and $466 price target on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB). The price target implies an upside of 100%.
  • Near-term headwinds create a significant long-term buying opportunity, Feinseth said. 
  • Related Content: Meta Platforms (Facebook) Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Big EPS Miss, Revenue Beat, New Ticker
  • Meta pressed the reset button during its Q4 conference call, warning of a user growth slowdown and lowering revenue projections while also continuing to ramp up Metaverse spending, Feinseth says, noting that past similar experiences have been a buying opportunity. 
  • The analyst believes further upside in the shares exists.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.09% at $231.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022KGI SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Feb 2022Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

