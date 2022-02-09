 Skip to main content

Barclays Cuts nVent Electric Price Target After Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 4:06pm   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the price target on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) to $48 (an upside of 33.1%) from $51 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
  • He believes the company's cash flow and deployment are being underappreciated.
  • CL King analyst David Silver maintains a Neutral rating on nVent Electric following the quarterly results.
  • Silver mentions that above-forecast EPS results reflected strong organic growth, partly offset by margin-depressing inflation in labor, metal, and logistics costs.
  • The analyst adds that the electrical products industry continues to shift more decisively towards higher secular growth tied to connectivity, protection, and efficiency.
  • Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 28% year-over-year to $669 million, +24% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $ $608.39 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved by 16% Y/Y to $0.50, beating the consensus of $0.48.
  • Q4 operating income was $89 million, up from $74 million in 4Q20, and on an adjusted basis, segment income was $110 million, up from $97 million. Adjusted margin contracted by 210 bps to 16.5%.
  • For FY21, the company reported a free cash flow of $334 million, 100% conversion of adjusted net income.
  • FY22 Outlook: nVent Electric expects reported sales growth of 6% to 10% and Organic growth of 6% to 9%.
  • It expects EPS of $1.75 to $1.85; and Adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.20, versus $$2.19 consensus.
  • Price Action: NVT shares are closed higher by 3.58% at $35.85 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NVT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Vertical ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

