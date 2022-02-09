 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Paycom Software's Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Paycom Software's Q4 Results
  • Analyst opinions remain divided over Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYCpost Q4 results.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani raised the price target on Paycom to $505 from $498 (40% upside) and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • Paycom's Q4 results "were robust all-around" as revenue came in well above expectations driven by a healthy demand environment, Ramnani says.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback lowered the price target on Paycom to $420 from $460 (16% upside) to account for multiple contractions in the group and maintained a Buy. 
  • Paycom's Q4 results beat expectations "across the board," with revenue growth of 29%.
  • Reback believes continued robust new customer acquisition, continued salesforce growth, modest acceleration in the overall U.S. employment market, and ARPU gains should allow Paycom to remain a net share gainer.
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $640 to $450 (25% upside).
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Neutral and raised the price target from $325 to $350 (3% downside).
  • Price Action: PAYC shares traded higher by 7.66% at $360.68 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for PAYC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAYC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Paycom Software Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Expert Ratings For Paycom Software
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RBLXB of A SecuritiesReinstates84.0
PBAScotiabankUpgrades
IAATruist SecuritiesMaintains50.0
WJefferiesMaintains149.0
GPREBMO CapitalMaintains45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com