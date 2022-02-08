Analysts Cut Price Target For Gates Industrial Post Q4 Results
- Analysts lowered the price target for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) post Q4 results.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered the price target to $17 (an upside of 12%) from $18 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reduced the price target to $20 (an upside of 31.7%) from $22 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich lowered the price target to $19 from $21 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Revich mentions that the company's Q4 results were consistent with other industrials this earnings season, showing higher near-term price/cost headwinds and slowing demand in China consumer and industrial markets.
- He remains positive about the company's efforts in leveraging its distribution network to deliver a portfolio of replacement products for electric vehicles.
- Price Action: GTES shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $15.20 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GTES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
