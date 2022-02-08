 Skip to main content

Analysts Cut Price Target For Gates Industrial Post Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:42pm   Comments
  • Analysts lowered the price target for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) post Q4 results.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered the price target to $17 (an upside of 12%) from $18 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reduced the price target to $20 (an upside of 31.7%) from $22 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • RelatedGates Industrial Q4 Top-Line Misses Street View; Guides FY22 EPS Below Consensus
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich lowered the price target to $19 from $21 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Revich mentions that the company's Q4 results were consistent with other industrials this earnings season, showing higher near-term price/cost headwinds and slowing demand in China consumer and industrial markets.
  • He remains positive about the company's efforts in leveraging its distribution network to deliver a portfolio of replacement products for electric vehicles.
  • Price Action: GTES shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $15.20 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for GTES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

