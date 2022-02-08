Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Auto Giant - Read Why
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced the price target to $55.00 from $75.00, implying an 8.48% upside.
- The analyst noted that the lower-than-expected 2022 guidance triggered the reduced price target.
- He expects GM to remain one holistic company for at least the next 12-18 months as management builds out its EV, AV, and connected car capabilities.
- Adam still harbors concern around the legacy OEM's shift from ICE to electrification, modeled by forecasting GM to be a smaller company going forward.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 3.96% at $48.70 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Nomura Instinet
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
