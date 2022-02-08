 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Auto Giant - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:16am   Comments
Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Auto Giant - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded General Motors Co (NYSE: GMfrom Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced the price target to $55.00 from $75.00, implying an 8.48% upside.
  • The analyst noted that the lower-than-expected 2022 guidance triggered the reduced price target.
  • He expects GM to remain one holistic company for at least the next 12-18 months as management builds out its EV, AV, and connected car capabilities.
  • Adam still harbors concern around the legacy OEM's shift from ICE to electrification, modeled by forecasting GM to be a smaller company going forward.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 3.96% at $48.70 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for GM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Nomura InstinetDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

