Is There Still A Chance That Bitcoin Revisits The $34K Levels? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $42,000 range as of Sunday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said it should be a “fun week” after Bitcoin’s strong close with excellent volume on Friday. He believes Bitcoin’s close above the $42,000 range will signal its potential move to the $45,000 to $46,000 range and further to $50,000.

Should be a fun week. I'll be back in the morning with a $BTC video update. Gn. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/FwoeMHjK4p — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) February 7, 2022

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said that Bitcoin getting the weekly green Heikin-Ashi candle “feels good” and hoped that would be attained for the second straight week.

Feels good getting that weekly green Heikin-Ashi candle for #Bitcoin Let’s go for 2 in a row! pic.twitter.com/4d5CbHGRL5 — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) February 7, 2022

Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that false signals are fewer and far between when looking at the two-week Heikin-Ashi candles.

The Heikin-Ashi candles when used in conjunction with candlestick charts will enable investors to spot market trends and predict future prices. The uptrends are characterized by large candle bodies, longer upper shadows and no lower shadows.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Pentoshi said that Bitcoin’s move has been shallow and it could rise to the $44,000 to $46,000 range.

$BTC so far shallow or no dips at all Likely enough to go to 44-46 How a market moves is also important https://t.co/PCykBTGtm8 — Pentoshi Forbes worst trader 40 years running (@Pentosh1) February 7, 2022

Another popular pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that while Bitcoin could rise to the mid-to-high $40,000 range this time, he still thinks it is likely to revisit the $33,000 to $34,000 range.

$BTC: Very quick thoughts here (as much as twitter allows it), I am waiting to see where the lows are set. I still think that it's likely that we see mid/high 40ks on this go but we'll see after. Still thinking 33-34k comes again. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/PMg0pfCDuA — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) February 7, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $42,762.07 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On