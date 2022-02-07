 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is There Still A Chance That Bitcoin Revisits The $34K Levels? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Is There Still A Chance That Bitcoin Revisits The $34K Levels? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $42,000 range as of Sunday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said it should be a “fun week” after Bitcoin’s strong close with excellent volume on Friday. He believes Bitcoin’s close above the $42,000 range will signal its potential move to the $45,000 to $46,000 range and further to $50,000.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said that Bitcoin getting the weekly green Heikin-Ashi candle “feels good” and hoped that would be attained for the second straight week.

Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that false signals are fewer and far between when looking at the two-week Heikin-Ashi candles.

The Heikin-Ashi candles when used in conjunction with candlestick charts will enable investors to spot market trends and predict future prices. The uptrends are characterized by large candle bodies, longer upper shadows and no lower shadows.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Pentoshi said that Bitcoin’s move has been shallow and it could rise to the $44,000 to $46,000 range.

Another popular pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that while Bitcoin could rise to the mid-to-high $40,000 range this time, he still thinks it is likely to revisit the $33,000 to $34,000 range.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $42,762.07 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer Krafton Bets On Metaverse And NFTs
Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game
Uber To 'Absolutely' Accept Cryptocurrency In The Future, CEO Says
Bitcoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours
20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $52M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin EthereumAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com