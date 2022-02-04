Snap Analyst Upgrades Stock After 50% Surge: Why BofA Has Higher Confidence For 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Snap Inc’s SNAP fourth-quarter revenue beat and healthy guidance for the first quarter has increased the confidence in the iOS 14.5 IDFA workaround solutions gaining traction, according to BofA Securities.

The Snap Analyst: Justin Post upgraded Snap from Neutral to Buy with an unchanged $55 price target.

The Snap Thesis: Acceleration in user growth in the sector and stabilizing data on time spent suggest a “manageable impact from TikTok,” Post said in the upgrade note.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

“We see multiple product catalysts that could drive ARPU expansion (Spotlight/Maps monetization, measurement tools) and accelerate growth to 50%+ exiting 2022,” the analyst wrote.

Following the more than 20% decline in Snap’s share price on Thursday versus the 4% downturn of the NASDAQ 100, the stock now trades at a “material discount to a 5yr historical P/S avg. of 11x… when the company was growing at/above 50%,” he added.

SNAP Price Action: Shares of Snap were trading 46.08% higher at $35.79 Friday morning.