Analysts Bump Up Emerson Electric Price Target After Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Analysts raised the price target on Emerson Electric Co EMR post Q1 results.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski raised Emerson Electric Co's EMR price target to $108 (an upside of 11.3%) from $102 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target to $112 (an upside of 15.4%) from $111 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Related: Emerson Electric Reports 8% Sales Growth In Q1; Raises FY22 Guidance.
- Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz raised the price target to $123 from $120 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Kaplowitz mentions the company's "strong" Q1 earnings and a raised fiscal 2022 outlook is supported by recent order momentum and highlights Emerson's solid positioning for sustained earnings growth runway in a recovering global economic environment.
- Price Action: EMR shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $97.13 on the last check Thursday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.