Jefferies Is Bullish On This Bitcoin Miner, Sees Sharp Upside

by Anusuya Lahiri
January 28, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read

  • Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA with a Buy rating and $51 price target, suggesting an upside of 139%.
  • He sees Marathon Digital being on pace to become the most significant public Bitcoin miner on an EH/s basis in 2022.
  • The company's current fleet of more than 30,000 miners generates 3.5 exahash of processing power, representing about 1.9% of the total Bitcoin mining market. It will likely grow to 199,000 miners generating 23 EH by year-end 2022, which he estimates will exceed 5% market share on full deployment. 
  • The recent selloff in Bitcoin's price moderates the revenue growth outlook, but he still expects about 80% mining margins and a 12-18 month payback period on recent ASIC miner purchases and assumes the average price of Bitcoin in 2022 at about $53,400.
  • Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets.
  • Price Action: MARA shares traded higher by 7.43% at $21.26 on the last check Friday.

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

Adding to bitcoin mining stocks (MARA, RIOT, HUT,BTBT) continues to make sense. The recent price action which has filled in the trading gaps of the previous price jump means the chart looks very positive for pushing higher. A number of recent positives such as both the FED and US government declaring they will not ban crypto assets and the shrugging off of Mr Dimon’s I’ll informed comments should provide positive momentum for bitcoin to move higher with $72.5k the near term target. Mining stocks mentioned here should benefit within additional leverage to this move.
-Merrick Okamoto Interview on Power Hour- Merrick Okamoto, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings ($MARA), joins the show to explore the company's revenue growth and the strategies employed to achieve it. Marathon Digital Holdings is one of North America's largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies. At the beginning of April, the company revealed that it will open the first Bitcoin mining pool located in North America that complies completely with US regulations. Marathon Digital's monthly turnover has risen from $500,000 to a whopping $100 million. Marathon Digital: Launches Huge Fully Compliant U.S. Bitcoin Mining Operation | Power Hour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k17rHWLoQNQ
-Power Hour Guest Interview- MARA Chairman and CEO, Merrick Okamoto, discusses bitcoin mining with Hot Stocks Luke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQOmTTk7jU0 Full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k17rHWLoQNQ