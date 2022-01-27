Here's Why JPMorgan Bumped Up Tesla's Price Target By 10.2% Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised the price target on Tesla Inc TSLA to $325 from $295 and reiterated an Underweight rating on the shares. The price target implies a downside of 65.3%.
- Tesla reported better than expected Q4 results, featuring stronger than consensus revenue, margin, and free cash flow, Brinkman notes.
- The company, however, said it does not plan to launch any new models in 2022 "despite a bevy of planned new battery-electric models from major and start-up automakers," adds the analyst.
- He notes that this implies the Roadster and Semi, initially slated for launch in 2020, and the Cybertruck, initially slated for launch in 2021, will be delayed until at least 2023.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 5.38% at $887.00 on the last check Thursday.
