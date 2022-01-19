QQQ
RBC Capital Upgrades This Multinational Corporation

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 19, 2022 10:14 am
RBC Capital Upgrades This Multinational Corporation
  • RBC Capital analyst Sebastian Kuenne upgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of CHF 41, up from CHF 30.
  • The "leaner" company is in "far better position" to capture value in the electrification of transport and in the automation of industries, mentions the analyst.
  • Kuenne adds that while Q4 will be "tough" for ABB, he is optimistic about the stock offering a "buying opportunity."
  • Price Action: ABB shares traded higher by 1.79% at $37.28 on the last check Wednesday.

